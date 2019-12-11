Dillian Whyte reinstated, confirmed as WBC interim heavyweight champion

WBN Staff

📷 Dave Thompson

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has been reinstated by the World Boxing Council after being provisionally suspended by the body.

WBC chiefs were forced to act after the UK Anti-Doping Agency accepted an explanation from Whyte over a failed steroid test.

Whyte is now free to defend his interim WBC championship.

A statement sent to World Boxing News on Wednesday said the following:

On July 20, 2019, Dillian Whyte defeated Oscar Rivas conquering the WBC Interim Heavyweight World Championship. A few days later, a news report made public that an out-of-competition urine sample collected by UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) on June 20, 2019 from Dillian Whyte had yielded an adverse finding. In light of that adverse finding. Also pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process.

On July 30, 2109, the WBC provisionally suspended its recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion. Also as Mandatory Challenger of the division.

On December 6, 2019, UKAD made a public announcement withdrawing its charge against Dillian Whyte.

Based on limited but detailed research and information gathering, including the WBC’s consultation with two independent experts, the WBC found that there was no sufficient or conclusive evidence that Whyte intentionally, or even knowingly, ingested a banned substance with the purpose of enhancing his performance in any fashion. In light of the WBC’s own finding and of UKAD’s withdrawal of the claim against Mr. Whyte, the WBC has closed its internal investigation.







INTERIM

The WBC is hereby lifting its provisional suspension. This confirms its recognition of Mr. Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion.

Consistent with the WBC Board of Governors’ Ruling at last October’s 57th WBC Annual Convention, Interim Champion Whyte shall become the Mandatory Challenger of the division immediately after Champion Deontay Wilder’s mandatory defense against current Mandatory Challenger Tyson Fury.

The mandatory defense against Whyte being due on or about February of 2021.