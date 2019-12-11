Deontay Wilder upset at Andy Ruiz Jr. for blowing ‘opportunity of your life’

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Deontay Wilder gave his initial reaction to Andy Ruiz Jr. revealing the main reason for his rematch defeat to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz Jr. admitted he didn’t prepare properly for the fight, leaving himself open to an easy defeat as Joshua out-boxed him on the night.

Lack of movement due to excess weight hampered Ruiz all night. It gave Joshua free reign to rack up the points and regain his belts.

Wilder, not only upset with the manner of the performance, is doubly p***ed as an undisputed unification between the pair was on the cards for 2020.

Once Wilder faces Tyson Fury twice next year, Ruiz was in line for a massive payday if he’d kept hold of the world heavyweight championships.

“He’s out here (saying) three months he didn’t train, three month’s he was partying. We don’t wanna hear that it’s bull***, man!” – Wilder told Elie Seckbach.

“You got the opportunity of your life…for your LIFE! – Man, you realize how many guys want that opportunity?

“He kept talking about his blessing, but don’t you know your blessing could have expanded? – Not only to support your family for now but to support your family forever!

“Don’t be content with that little bit. I mean anything with ‘m’ on the end of it is a lot of money, of course. But when you add everything up, Uncle Sam is going to get his share, regardless.

“All of the debt you had before that, you either going to wash it away or create more debt on top of that.

“We know the only thing about money is, it’s the root of all evil. Like Biggie said, ‘more money, more problems’ – it’s true. Either you going to eliminate those problems or you’re going to buy more expensive things. Now you got insurance and all of that.

“Money comes and money goes. As hard it comes, it goes just as hard,” concluded the number one in the world.







WILDER vs JOSHUA

As Ruiz contemplates what might have been, fans are now bracing themselves for another long delay to Wilder vs Joshua.

Expectedly, boxing punters want it to happen next, although Wilder had already began planning for life without Joshua.

Lining up his double with Fury keeps him busy until at least the final third of 2020. Joshua, on the other hand, has a string of mandatories to deal with.

It seems despite a six-month blip, the heavyweight division is returning to type.