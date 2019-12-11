Davey Oliver Joyce vs Lee Haskins confirmed for Feb 1 at Ulster Hall

RINGSIDE

Davey Oliver Joyce will bid for the WBO European super-bantamweight crown against former IBF world champion Lee Haskins.

Mullingar’s ‘Punisher’ (11-1, 8 KOs) won the featherweight version of the title with a spectacular stoppage of Stephen Tiffney in Dubai back in April and can follow up on another #MTKFightNight – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

As he looks to bounce back from his #GoldenContract defeat to Leigh Wood by beating Haskins (36-4, 14 KOs), Joyce is more determined than ever.

Joyce said: “This fight here will bring me back to where I belong and I’m working hard in the gym every day.

“I’ve made weight so easily at featherweight and now I’m moving down to super-bantamweight after making a few changes. Leigh Wood was a good fight. He was a big lad!

“I’ve watched Haskins fight Ryan Burnett and a few other ones he’s had. He’s now bad. He’s a southpaw as well and we have some of those in the gym who fight like that so I’m prepared for him.

“I’ve boxed his style all my life as an amateur so I know what to expect. Tyrone McCullagh will be sparring me in camp and it’s great to have him and Tyrone McKenna in camp for this one. We’ll all help each other.



“Ulster Hall is just one of those ‘mega’ boxing venues. It’s great to have my chance to get back to winning ways take place there.”

Joining Joyce vs. Haskins on the bill is the showdown between Sean McComb and Mauro Maximiliano Godoy plus Steven Donnelly, Gary Cully, Padraig McCrory, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Pierce O’Leary, Taylor McGoldrick and more.