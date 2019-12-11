Dave Coldwell delighted with Hopey Price win on massive Matchroom platform

RINGSIDE

📷Dave Thompson

The career of Hopey Price is still very much in its infancy, but the Leeds starlet had a taste of boxing’s glamour league on Saturday night as he registered his second professional win on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr.

With trainer and manager, Dave Coldwell, already predicting a successful ride for Price, he expressed his satisfaction towards Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sport for allowing Price the opportunity to fight on such a high-profile card.

“It was absolutely brilliant for Hopey to experience what a true big fight looks like,” buzzed Coldwell in the days after the huge event.

“Matchroom have provided him with a platform to show what he can do, and he passed his test in a big way and now knows what it feels like to be around the sport when it gets to the highest stage possible.

“The fact Eddie wanted him on this show means that Matchroom have high hopes for him and I’m hopeful that Hopey will have many more nights like this once he gets to a higher level.”

On Price’s next fight in February, Coldwell added, “It’s absolutely vital that he keeps learning. I’ve said in previous interviews that I believe Hopey can go really far in the sport, but these are the fights where he has to learn.

“Every single day in the gym with me he’s showing me so much and then he’s getting in the ring and replicating it. February is another chance for him to build his experience and then we can keep on moving forward. In between now and then is a chance for Hopey to keep on developing in the gym.”