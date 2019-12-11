Anthony Yarde to appear at star-studded charity event ‘Jabbing Not Stabbing’ on Dec 21

RINGSIDE

Stars from Boxing & Football Turning Out in Force For Kiyan Prince Foundation Charity Boxing Event ‘Jabbing Not Stabbing’ on 21st December.

Football and Boxing Stars, such as Harry Redknapp, Peter Crouch, Peter Odemwingie, Les Ferdinand and Jimmy Bullard from Football and WBO Inter-Continental Champion Anthony Yarde and WBF International & European Champion Tommy Jacobs from Professional Boxing have pledged their support for the Kiyan Prince Foundation (KPF) Charity event that takes place at the London Irish Centre in Camden in London on Saturday 21st December

The above named stars plus many more will be attending the Charity Boxing event to raise funds for the Kiyan Prince Foundation (KPF), which is hosted by former WBO & IBF Inter-Continental and MBC International Champion and KPF founder Dr Mark Prince OBE.

The event will feature five amateur contests, featuring local boxers and one professional bout, featuring Robert Duran, son of legendary Panamanian four division World Champion Roberto Duran.

In addition to the boxing action Slim the Comedian will entertain the crowd with a set and well as a memorabilia auction (Football and Boxing)

Tickets, priced £30 (Standard Seated) and £40 (Ringside) for ‘Jabbing not Stabbing’ that takes place at the London Irish Centre, Camden Square, Camden, London NW1 9XB on Saturday 21st December 2019 are now available on-line at www.tkoboxoffice.com

The Kiyan Prince Foundation was established in 2008 in memory of Kiyan Prince, Dr Prince’s fifteen-year-old son and a talented footballer who was stabbed in the heart, whilst trying to break up a fight, outside his school gates. This devastating tragedy marked the beginning of a journey which has not only transformed Dr Prince’s life but also equipped him with the knowledge and skills to support families and help prevent similar cases. In this process, he has had to defeat two of life’s toughest challenges – anger and revenge, find the strength to forgive and the commitment to substitute anger with positive life skills.

Kiyan Prince was the first son born to Mark Prince and Tracy Cumberbatch on 25th November 1990.

He was an outgoing and well loved young man who got along with everybody. Teachers, fellow pupils, Queens Park Rangers football team… in fact anyone who came into contact with Kiyan counted it a privilege to have done so.

On May 18th 2006 Kiyan’s life came to a tragic, untimely and unnecessary end. The loving nature, by which he was known, was what made him step in and defend his friend who was being picked on by another youth.

The incident took place outside the gates of his school, the London Academy, located in Edgware North London. Kiyan attempted to resolve the situation in the most peaceable way by directly challenging the aggressor.

The ‘killer’, 16 year old Hannad Hasan, felt that Kiyan had disrespected him because he stood up to him. He then turned and callously killed Kiyan – plunging a knife straight into his chest. Kiyan died of a single, but fatal, stab wound to his heart.

Kiyan, who played for Queens Park Rangers Under-16’s football team. He was dubbed ‘The Bullet’ because of his speed and he was hailed as the next Wayne Rooney… tipped to play for England.

Kiyan was a beautiful, thoughtful, kind and considerate young man. . How he lived was reflected in the way he died… in probably the last words he ever spoke…

Even though he must have been very scared and in pain… in dying he still represented the life he lived. His heart was so full of love and empathy for others. In his final minutes his thoughts were, even then, still of others. As he lay bleeding he told his friends: “if these are my last words… tell my Mum I love her.”

Dr Mark Prince is CEO and Founder of the Kiyan Prince Foundation, a charity borne out of pain, suffering and grief. Through a series of personal challenges (homelessness, drugs and alcohol abuse and criminal activity); triumphs and tragedy, the then known Mark Prince, developed a burning desire to support young people embroiled in a downward spiral of urban violence. The devastating tragedy of his son’s murder in 2006 further confirmed the importance of early intervention in a young person’s life in order to prevent what often seems like an inevitable journey into despair.

A significant part of the foundation’s work is to target school aged children and young people from primary through to secondary and tertiary education, through mentoring, life skills and training programmes. Being a professional boxer achieving titles such as the IBF and WBO Inter-continental Light-heavy weight Championship by (1997) and fighting for a world title in 1998, Dr Prince has invaluable skills and experiences that help in the development and transformation of young people’s lives for good. His autobiography The Prince of Peace written by Dr Prince and Paul Zanon is already a best seller.



The Kiyan Prince Foundation is a project that has seen Dr Prince collaborate with a range of notable individuals, organisations, the media, government officials and celebrities to shine a light on the socio-economic issues impacting on young people and families nationally. He has been involved in the creation and the was the feature of the ITV documentary, “Put the Knives and Guns Down” screened on ITV London Tonight Special; panel member for The News of The World’s “Save Our Streets” campaign; keynote speaker at Metropolitan Police Operation Trident Program; and guest speaker at conferences such as, the NBCPA National Black Crown Prosecutors Association Annual Conference and the National Governor Prison Association Annual Conference.

In recognition of the significant contribution to the community and fight against knife crime, Dr Prince has received several well-deserved awards e.g. The Children’s Champion Award from Prime Minister Gordon Brown; an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Excel University; and recently in the Queen’s New Year Honours list (2019) to receive an OBE.

It is the foundation’s vision to obtain funding/raise the revenue to deliver #inspiringfuturechampions a campaign which involves delivering powerful messages to every school in London first, with inspirational speakers who are high level influencers amongst young people together with Dr Prince sharing with them how to utilise their strength of will, recognise their potential, individuality, purpose, how to value themselves, come back from adversity and the power of self-belief, which when understood all leads to young people steering clear of guns and knives which is a problem of the mind and not of the knife.