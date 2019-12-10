Sean McComb pitted against Mauro Maximiliano Godoy on Feb 1

RINGSIDE

Sean McComb will continue his rapid ascent up the levels by tackling Argentina’s Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (32-5-1, 17 KOs) in Belfast on February 1.

The city’s beloved ‘Public Nuisance’ (9-0, 4 KOs) meets ‘El Rayo’ on the #MTKFightNight at Ulster Hall – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide – having beaten Godoy’s countryman Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez at the same venue back in October.

As he prepares for another crucial showdown after that dramatic victory over Dominguez, McComb is targeting more significant improvement on a big stage.

McComb said: “This is another step up and I’m happy to take it. It’s exciting. I’ve always said the better opponent I face, the better me. The better I’ll box. The better I’ll fight.

“I watched Godoy fight on the undercard of the #GoldenContract. He tries to control a lot of the pace and he puts his punches together very well.

“I’ll be working on catching his punches and coming back with my own. I think it’ll be a more technical fight than my last outing and I think I’ll definitely look better against Godoy than Dominguez.

“I learned so much from that last fight. I threw a lot of punches that I didn’t need to throw. He was there to be hit but I could’ve gone for a walk rather than stay and slug it out. I should have been smarter.

“This will be the start of another massive year for Belfast and for myself. I’ll hopefully be fighting for titles and there are all those great shows at Ulster Hall, which is one of the best boxing venues in the world.”

Also already confirmed for a big night of boxing are Steven Donnelly, Gary Cully, Padraig McCrory, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Pierce O’Leary, Taylor McGoldrick and more.