Lightweight prospect Omar Borody faces undefeated test this Friday night

RINGSIDE

Unlike most boxing prospects, lightweight prospect OMAR “THE BEAST” BORDOY (9-1, 3 KOs) is always willing to take risks, even fighting undefeated opponents, instead of simply padding his record.

Bordoy, fighting out of Danbury, CT, meets undefeated Irish sensation, “SLICK” VICTOR RABEI (8-0, 2 KOs) on December 13 in an 8-round bout on a stacked “New England Explosion” card, at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“New England Explosion,” presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING, and sponsored by MGM Springfield, will air live from Mass MutualCenter in a first for New England Sports Network (NESN), starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. As the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, NESN is available nationally on a sports subscription basis.

“I fought an undefeated fighter before and it was cool to give him (3-0 Terell Bostic) his first loss,” the 24-year-old Bordoy said. “An undefeated record could be padded. Rabei is a good fighter and I expect a very good fight. He’s a good fighter who is good defensively. He’ll want to be fighting on the outside because he’s 5′ 9″ and I’m 5′ 5”. But he’s coming down in weight and we’re fighting at my natural fighting weight. I’ve fought taller opponents before. It looks like he has a little power. We’re both stepping up.

“I’m excited to be fighting on live television for the first time. I’m a kid who came from nothing and now I’m fighting on TV. I’ve fought in pre-recorded fights before, but this will be my first on live television. It makes everything even more exciting. I’m glad to be fighting on this NESN platform.”

Bordoy has won two in a row since losing a disputed 6-round split decision last April to Romain Tomas (7-2).

“I didn’t get into boxing to go undefeated,” remarked Bordoy, who will be fighting in his first scheduled 8-rounder. “Only a few fighters have ever retired undefeated. A loss doesn’t bother most greats. It’s part of my developmental stage. I’d rather suffer a loss early in my career than later. I certainly don’t feel like a defeated fighter going into this fight. I learned a lot about myself and what to do better from that loss.”

Cutting weight for this fight, Bordoy didn’t really enjoy Thanksgiving. In fact, he ate alone because it was too difficult dieting and eating with others. So, he had brown rice and baked chicken.

“Yeah,” he added. “I didn’t get to eat much. I’m going to splurge this fight. And I’ll get an early Christmas present when my hand is raised at the end of the fight.”

Ticket prices start at $40.00 (excludes facility fees and convenience charges) and are available for purchase at HERE or at the MassMutual Center Box Office. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET

WATCH LIVE ON NESN

NESN Star Boxing Night’s, “New England Explosion” sponsored by MGM Springfield will air live for the first on New England Sports Network (NESN), starting at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. The home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, NESN is available nationally on a sports subscription basis. NESN is the only way to watch Star Boxing’s “New England Explosion” in the New England area (except Fairfield County, CT.)

WATCH ON FITE.TV PPV

For those outside of the NESN regional footprint, you can catch the action via FITE.TV. FITE, the world leader in the digital distribution of combat sports will stream the event live on thewww.FITE.TVwebsite, FITE mobile apps for iOS, Android, and the FITE channels of Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, and Roku on a PPV basis. The FITE PPV will stream the “New England Explosion,” and be available for just $14.99. Check availability in your area by going to the FITE.TV website.