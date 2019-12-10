Deontay Wilder agrees with ‘New Klitschko’ moniker for ‘jab-grab-hold’ AJ

Phil Jay

📸 Stephanie Trapp

WBC title holder and number one heavyweight in the world Deontay Wilder has jumped on board with Anthony Joshua being labeled the ‘New Klitschko’.

In contrast to his more exciting efforts in the ring, where he used power and vulnerability to win fans, Joshua displayed a new way to win in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Saudi Arabia redemption was a drab affair as Joshua danced around a massively overweight Ruiz until the final bell.

With no way of winning without a knockout, Ruiz had almost given up towards the end. The spell of Mexico’s first ever top division ruler was over.

Since then, it’s been revealed that secret mentoring of Joshua was present from ex-foe Wladimir Klitschko. The Ukrainian gave AJ tips on how to avoid conflict in the ring and doing enough with your jab to rack up the points.

The final masterstroke was to grab hold of Ruiz once close up, something Joshua managed to do without being hit too many times.

When he did get caught, those vulnerabilities, which Klitschko also had in abundance, were present as always. At the end of the day, something you cannot work on is the strength of your chin.

So Joshua had to use his smarts, and do that he did. Although Ruiz didn’t help himself be basically giving up the titles due to lack of mobility.

After a unanimous decision win for Anthony Joshua in the Clash on the Dunes @BronzeBomber holds no punches when talking about Andy Ruiz's performance @BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully pic.twitter.com/VHafy3MqXB — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 8, 2019

Wilder, who grabbed the world’s attention with an awesome one-punch KO of Luis Ortiz, fully agrees with Joshua’s new branding.

“Joshua did what he had to do to get the win,” Deontay Wilder told Sirius XM. “He ran around the ring and was on his bike all day.

“Basically, he had Klitschko in the camp and he was a lot like Klitschko. That jab-grab-hold method. That’s all he did tonight.”







HEADLOCK

Joshua regaining his position is bad news for Wilder. The American had hoped to face Ruiz Jr. after a return with Tyson Fury in February.

Al Haymon had already given his blessing to the fight, as WBN understands, but only on the basis Ruiz Jr. beat Joshua again.

Obviously, this didn’t happen. Now Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn once again have the glamour division in a headlock.

Kubrat Pulev seems likely to be next before Dillian Whyte or Oleksandr Usyk could follow in late 2020.

Any battle with Wilder, or Fury for that matter, seem to be further away than ever.