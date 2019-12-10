Cecilia Braekhus – the dangerous legacy super-fight Katie Taylor needs

Phil Jay

Katie Taylor had breezed through her pro career largely unscathed until questions were asked over her victory against Delfine Persoon.

Many, including WBN, believe Persoon did enough to win that undisputed lightweight title fight. Taylor has since gone on to win yet another world title at super-lightweight.

It’s a startling achievement from the Irish superstar, who is fast running out of options to further enhance her legacy on home soil.

The Persoon issue does need to be addressed soon, although one other potential opponent could negate that need for a return with the Belgian.

Should Taylor agree to face new Matchroom signing Cecilia Braekhus, the golden girl would then be on track to complete her Hall of Fame career.

Braekhus is an unbelievably talented fighter and nobody has really ever troubled her during entire spell in boxing.

‘The First Lady’ is the Queen of female boxing at the moment, and a name Taylor must face in order to reach the peaks promoter Eddie Hearn already believes she’s at.

Braekhus vs Taylor is a headline bout on its own and would need no pushing by a top of the bill attraction featuring male fighters.

Hopefully it gets done this summer as Braekhus in now 38 and time is ticking on Taylor trading blows with the Norweigian somewhere near her best.

Talk between both sides is already ongoing judging by statements released since Braekhus signed an agreement with Hearn.

Matchroom have said the following: “After a glowing start to life under the Matchroom Boxing banner, Braekhus is now set to meet Taylor in a mouthwatering battle of undisputed champions.”

Hearn added after her latest win: “That was a great performance from Cecilia. The future is Katie Taylor against Cecilia Braekhus.

“Another fight for both in the spring and then they will fight in the summer. It’s the biggest fight in boxing.

“These two are on a collision course. In 2020 you’ll definitely see that fight.”







SUPER-FIGHT

Possibly the fourth fight of 2019 Hearn has called the ‘biggest fight in boxing’ – that doesn’t take away from the fact Braekhus vs Taylor is huge for the sport on the female side.

The clash can boost women’s boxing alongside the men, in terms of interest, and it’s good to hear both sides are on the same page.

Braekhus has already agreed with the plans Hearn has laid down after her last performance in beating Victoria Bustos. She said: “It was a good ten rounds to get back in business.

“I got into my groove in the third round. Now I want to go on holiday and then get back in the gym.”

🔊"If Katie Taylor can defend her belts, then I'll see her next year, hopefully right over the summer." — @1LadyCecilia on a potential megafight with Taylor along with how their sparring session went years ago 🎙️@BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully @BernieBahrmasel #braekhusbustos pic.twitter.com/B1P4XkMtW2 — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) December 2, 2019

Reiterating her desire in an interview with Sirius XM a couple of days later, Braekhus stated: “If Katie Taylor can defend her belts, then I’ll see her next year, hopefully right over the summer.”

Let’s hope it gets done.