Nonito Donaire named WBC mandatory / Brits join Clean Boxing Program

WBN Staff

Nonito Donaire’s reward for a thrilling performance in the World Boxing Super Series is a crack at World Boxing Council champion Nordine Oubaali.

Donaire impressed all in a Fight of the Year contender with Naoya Inoue last month as the multi-weight champion finished a close second.

The pair duke it out for twelve rounds. Both enhancing their reputation even further – if they even could.

A rematch may now be on the cards should Donaire defeat Oubaali to set up a potential unification of three titles.

Confirming the news, WBC chiefs sent confirmation to WBN.

“The WBC Board of Governors has voted unanimously to appoint Nonito Donaire as the WBC mandatory contender in the bantamweight division.

“The free negotiations period has begun. This is for the mandatory title defense of WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali.

“If no agreement is reached, a purse offer will be conducted on Friday January 3, 2020 in Mexico City.”







CLEAN BOXING BRITS

Meanwhile, British fighters Terry Flanagan and Jack Catterall have signed up for the WBC Clean Boxing Program after being informed they would be dropped from the ratings.

All Top 15 contenders must be enrolled in the testing procedures in order to compete for the WBC title.

It’s been confirmed the pair have now done so.

“Ranked # 14 in the superlight division Jack Catterall and Terry Flanagan, ranked # 18 in the lightweight division, have completed their registration forms for the Clean Boxing Program,” stated the WBC.

“For the WBC, it is imperative to work in education and awareness. To help all people involved in sport learn the danger of using substances to improve performance (PED´s). They eventually create major health problems, but also immediate risks for opponents.

“You can learn all facts from the webinar. It is available on all WBC and CBP websites. Specific information is shown about risks. Also the dangers when using these substances.

“These two fighters both from the United Kingdom set an example. All boxers who have not yet signed up for CBP should do so.

Both Flanagan and Catterall are signed with MTK Global.