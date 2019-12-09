Kell Brook immediate future remains uncertain after blank 2019

Phil Jay

As World Boxing News revealed in June, former world champion Kell Brook’s career remains uncertain due to a lengthy ring absence.

The 34 year-old has been out of action since December and recently saw a spot on the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua undercard fall apart.

WBN understands this was not for the want of trying by promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom boss firmly wanted Brook to be part of the Saudi Arabia event.

Situations have since transpired to keep Brook out of the ring. A contractual free agent, Brook has made it no secret that he’s open to offers elsewhere.

‘The Special One’ remains in the gym and ticking over with Dominic Ingle (after a brief split) and Billy Joe Saunders, but is still no nearer to revealing when his next outing will be.

Chances of landing a massive name are evaporating by the second.

A fight with Amir Khan was discussed earlier this year. Talk has since gone quiet as Khan spends time with his family.

Khan opened up to WBN on Brook last month when confirming he wouldn’t be competing again in 2018. This was despite a victory over Billy Dib in the summer.

“I’m not going to fight this year. I’m going to fight early next year so I want to keep myself busy,” Khan exclusively explained to World Boxing News.

“Hopefully, it is the last couple of fights left in me. I want to make sure I maximize what I can out of it.

“I mean look, there were talks about the Kell Brook fight happening, talks about other big names out there. So at the end of the day, I’m just going to keep tight and see what the futures going to hold for me.

“It all depends on who it is really. Say if it’s a Manny Pacquiao fight for example, then I’ll have to go straight into it. But if it’s the Kell Brook one, then he might want a tune-up.

“I might then have a tune-up and then we fight. We were supposed to meet so I’m hoping to get that done. If not this week, then maybe next week.

FUTURE UNCERTAIN

Said meeting either didn’t happen or gained nothing for both parties, leading to a stalemate between Brook and Khan for the foreseeable.

Things could pick up again after the holiday season as Brook continues to rule out a possible early retirement.

Back-to-back- defeats against Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence put temporary brakes on Brook’s career, and after suffering two broken ortibal bones in either side of his face, the Yorkshireman is not considered the power he once was.

Brook has fought twice in the two and a half years since then.

