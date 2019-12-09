Jarrell Miller slams ‘hypocrite b****’ Anthony Joshua as Tyson Fury ‘steal’ video emerges

WBN Staff

📸 Ed Mulholland

Now Anthony Joshua has regained the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts from Mexico’s first ruler Andy Ruiz Jr., the question is who will he fight next?

As it stands, ‘AJ’ faces the prospect of potentially being stripped of either the IBF or WBO title with both organisations demanding mandatory defenses.

Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk are the No.1 rated fighters with the governing bodies, respectively.

Despite rumors circulating about a potential homecoming fight in London, the lure of DAZN’s millions could persuade Joshua otherwise.

His American debut ended in tatters as Ruiz destroyed him inside seven. It was a nightmare start for Joshua, who wanted to make a statement across the Atlantic.

However, Joshua has now avenged his sole defeat in the desert via unanimous decision. The 30 year-old will feel rejuvenated after winning a fight some thought would be his last if he tasted defeat.

The recent win has received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, though. Whilst some have hailed Joshua’s performance as a masterclass, others have said the rematch was a snooze fest.

One person who agreed with the latter is one-time rival Jarrell Miller.

Speaking about his performance, ‘Big Baby’ criticized the 2012 Olympian’s performance.

This comes after an old video of Joshua resurfaced on social media, where he appeared to slam Fury’s victory against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

“As I always said, if I’m the king of Dubai in the olden days and a different empire comes to take my territory,” Joshua stated. “You don’t come and steal my treasure.

“That’s what Fury did, I think. He stole the belts from Klitschko in the sense he just boxed and moved.

“I know it’s the ‘art of boxing’. But I always said that you come to sleigh the king, you look him in his face and take what’s his.”

Miller Slams ‘Hypocrite’ Joshua

Miller, who was scheduled to fight Joshua in June but got replaced by Ruiz after failing multiple drugs tests, commented on the video following Joshua’s victory over Ruiz.

“If Applejacks (AJ) and @eddiehearn ain’t the biggest hypocrites in boxing I guest there no such thing as Hell.

‘This mofo RAN LIKE B****** lmfao. One of the many bipolar interviews from the sweet and low DUO F*** boy DON’T RUN.”

As Miller prepares to return to the ring, can we really rule out a potential clash between the American and Joshua?

‘AJ’ clearly didn’t have the best camp in Miami ahead of the first Ruiz bout. But at some point, before he hangs the gloves up, he’ll love to give America another go to prove he’s the man.







Bad Blood

So will DAZN after early reports of the rematch being a success despite being staged in the daytime for North American viewers.

DAZN spent millions in advertising and marketing their ‘bad blood’ NY bout. They will be desperate to recoup some of that money.

The story-line is already written so it would be an easy fight to promote for Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn.

While Miller recently signed for Top Rank, their star heavyweight Tyson Fury looks likely to be busy with a potential trilogy on the cards against WBC titlist Deontay Wilder.

That would rule out a 2020 clash with Miller. It means ‘Big Baby’ will have to look elsewhere.

The first bout between Joshua and Ruiz happened despite the Mexican being signed to Al Haymon’s PBC. So a deal could be struck between Hearn and arch-rival Bob Arum.

It may be a long shot. But don’t rule anything out as Hearn tries to find new ways to attract subscribers to DAZN USA.