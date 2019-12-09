Full card set for Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina del valle Pacheco on Saturday

RINGSIDE

Fresh off her win on November 2nd, lightweight Alycia Baumgardner will be right back in action on THIS SATURDAY NIGHT, December 14th when she headlines against former world title challenger Christina del valle Pacheco an eight-bout card at the Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, PA.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Baumgardner, 25 years old of Fremont, Ohio, has a record of 8-1 with five knockouts, has been a professional for over two years, and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Annette Pabello on November 2nd in Tampa, Florida.

Pacheco of Cordoba, Argentina has a record of 11-12-2 with two knockouts.

The 39 year-old Pacheco is a 13 year-professional who in her last bout lost to Yazmin Rivas for the WBA Bantamweight title on November 10, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico.

New King’s Promotions signee Carlos Vidal will also be in action in an eight-round lightweight bout against 62-fight veteran Jonathan Perez

Vidal of North Las Vegas, Nevada has a record of 15-0 with 14 knockouts. The 29 year-old is a three-year professional, and who owns a knockout win over Antonio Castro (5-1). Vidal is coming off a 2nd round stoppage of 54-fight veteran Jesus Ricardo Armenta on May 25th.

Perez of Barranquilla, Colombia has a record of 38-24 with 30 knockouts.

The 32 year-old is a 14 year-veteran who has wins over Gustavo Sandoval (7-1-1), Hugo Berrio (15-2) and former world title challenger Gamalier Rodriguez (25-3-3).

Perez is coming off a Dravontay Speed Rawls on May 11th in Fairfax, Virginia.

Undefeated heavyweight Michael Coffie (7-0, 5 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York will be in action against crafty Grover Young (13-28-3, 9 KOs) of Memphis, TN in a six-round bout

In four-round bouts:

Luis Morales (2-0) of Harrisburg, PA will take on Ayron Palmer (0-2) of Tallahassee, FL in a lightweight fight.

Roudly Lolo of Harrisburg, PA will make his pro debut against Mike Diorio (0-2) of Cortland, NY in a middleweight contest.

Brent Oren (2-2) of Harrisburg, PA takes Dewayne Williams (1-2, )) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Unique Harris (1-3) of Philadelphia will fight Britain Hart (3-3-2, 2 KOs) of Bedford, VA in a lightweight fight.

James Bernadin (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Lancaster, PA squares off with pro debuting Nick Baez of Bronx, NY in a lightweight bout.

Tickets for this outstanding evening are $25, $50 and $400 for VIP tables and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE

The Zembo-Shine Auditorium is located at 2801 North 3rd Street, #2 in Harrisburg.