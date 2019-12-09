Dana White reveals when Floyd Mayweather event will happen in 2020

Mick Kane

📸 Idris Erba

UFC supremo, Dana White, has spoken for a few years of stepping into the boxing world, with a deal on the horizon with Floyd Mayweather.

Speculation has also suggested White buying PBC from Al Haymon or the creation of Zuffa Boxing. Mayweather then announced he was coming out of retirement and would be working with White.

Coming out of retirement to do what has not been revealed as yet. Will he come back and fight? Is he co-promoting with White? No one knows.

“Dana White and I are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020,” Mayweather said at the time on an Instagram post.

Dana White has now said he is definitely going to work with Mayweather.

“It’s true,” White said, speaking on The Jim Rome Show. “We sat at the Clipper’s game, we started talking. And we literally got a deal done right there on the court.

“We shook hands. We have a deal, and if things play out the way that Floyd. I think they will. I’ll probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper.

“Let’s see how the next few months play out. We could be doing something fun. I think if everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November.”

So they are going to be working together but we still don’t know what that will be.

White and Mayweather last worked together when Mayweather came out of retirement to take on the then two weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017.

The common-sense thought would be that the two would be joining forces to make serious moves into the boxing market, co-promoting, maybe make a new joint promotion company.







MMA

White has criticized the fact the big fights don’t always get made in boxing compared to MMA.

“Right there is one of the biggest problems with the sport of boxing,” White told Helen Yee back in August. “You’ve got a guy like Tyson Fury who comes off this amazing fight with Deontay Wilder.

“It was a good fight, people loved the fight l, and people were excited about it and what happens? It ends in a draw and they don’t rematch.

“Or they don’t fight one of the other big two. How does that happen? How is that even possible?

“Again, that’s the sport and it’s one of the really stupid things about boxing. Everybody wants to fight over their little tiny piece of turf when realistically if they did things the right way, there’s tons of money for everybody.

“Everybody would make a lot of money, more fans would get involved, there be more media coverage and the list goes on.”

Once more details are announced World Boxing News will keep you up to date.

