Anthony Joshua in P4P move, just behind Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

WBN Staff

📷 Dave Thompson

Anthony Joshua’s two-time heavyweight title-winning exploits on Saturday night saw the Briton fly back up the Pound for Pound Rankings.

Languishing in 39th following his destruction at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June, AJ was rated four in the world at 200 pounds plus.

A Klitschko-Esque redemption against Ruiz in Saudi Arabia means Joshua is back up to 13th, where the Briton began the year.

The manner of the first defeat, coupled with the underwhelming style used to beat Ruiz, sees Joshua just behind his main divisional rivals.

Deontay Wilder’s crushing win over Luis Ortiz pushed ‘The Bronze Bomber’ into the Top 10. Fury, on the other hand, dropped out of the Top 10 to eleven due to opponents faced in 2019.

The pair enjoyed one of the most exciting battles of 2018 when they shared the ring in December 2018. This super-fight is a major reason Joshua hasn’t been able to break through.

Wilder is the kingpin by some margin at the moment – with no sign of a Joshua fight with the American, or Fury for that matter – at any point in the future.

Ruiz Jr. dropped to 31, but still enjoyed a great year when becoming Mexico’s first ever heavyweight champion.

WBN HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

1/Deontay Wilder

2/ Tyson Fury

3/ Anthony Joshua

4/ Andy Ruiz Jr.

5/ Kubrat Pulev





WBN POUND FOR POUND Top 15

1 Canelo Alvarez – LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

2 Vasyl Lomachenko – LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

3 Naoya Inoue – BANTAMWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 7

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

4 Errol Spence – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 18

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

5 Manny Pacquiao – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

6 Gennady Golovkin – MIDDLEWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

7 Terence Crawford – WELTERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

8 Oleksandr Usyk – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

RECORD IN 2019: 1-0, 1 KO

9 Juan Estrada – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

10 Deontay Wilder – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 2 KO

11 Tyson Fury – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0, 1 KO

12 Leo Santa Cruz – SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

RECORD IN 2019: 2-0

13 Anthony Joshua – HEAVYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

RECORD IN 2019: 1-1

14 Mikey Garcia – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

RECORD IN 2019: 0-1

15 Donnie Nietes – SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

RECORD IN 2019:

WBN’s pound for pound rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, caliber of opponents and manner of victories. Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration.

Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

