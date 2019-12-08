Anthony Joshua reveals recipe for rematch revenge versus Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ringside

📸 Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua OBE recaptured his position as the unified world heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz, Jr.

In front of thousands of rabid fans at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Joshua exacted his revenge against Ruiz. Six months ago, Ruiz dethroned the undefeated Londoner in epic fashion at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Joshua returns to the U.K. as the unified IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion and now two-time world heavyweight champion.

Revealing his recipe for revenge, Joshua said: “Man, the first time was so nice – I had to do it twice! A man like me don’t make no excuses.

“My boy Dereck Chisora said I could do this if I am ready to D-I-E. And look, this is about boxing.

“I am used to knocking guys out. Last time, I hurt the man and I got caught coming in. I gave that man his credit. There was no excuses.

“I respect Andy and his family and his trainers so much. I just wanted to put on a great boxing masterclass and also show the sweet science of this lovely sport. It’s about hitting and not getting hit.”







UNDERCARD

Firstly, in the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and Michael Hunter (18-1-1, 12 KOs) battled for 12 back-and-forth rounds which resulted in a split draw. The first draw of each fighter’s career.

In the ring following the fight, Povetkin and Hunter spoke about their desire for a rematch to settle the score.

Former heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) delivered an impressive unanimous victory over Mariusz Wach (35-6, 19 KOs) to further enhance his case for a title shot in 2020.

Filip Hrgovic (10-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated with a knockout of Eric Molina (28-5, 19 KOs) in the 3rd Round following a dominating performance.

Opening the main card on DAZN from Saudi Arabia, Mahammadrasul Majidov (2-0, 2 KOs) defeated Tom Little (10-8, 3 KOs) via 2nd Round TKO.

Two four-round bouts were added to the main portion of the card. This was highlighted by an impressive 1st Round knockout from rising prospect Diego Pacheco (8-0, 7 KOs) over Selemani Saidi (20-16-5, 15 KOs).

Also, Drago “Hopey” Price (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Swedi Mohamed (12-7-2, 3 KOs). He won by 3rd Round TKO.

The entire fight card is available now on DAZN. It can be downloaded anywhere apps are available and on any connected device. DAZN offers an annual pass for one low price of $99 or $20 per month.