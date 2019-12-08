Partying, overweight Andy Ruiz Jr. admits throwing away his world titles

Phil Jay

Andy Ruiz Jr. has admitted reveling in his world title victory too much after dropping the belts immediately to former champion Anthony Joshua.

In an immediate rematch nothing like the first fight, Ruiz piled on the pounds and was never mobile enough to trouble the Briton.

As Joshua lost weight to give him further speed, Mexico’s first heavyweight ruler did the opposite to give himself basically no chance of winning.

All Joshua had to do was stay out of trouble, and for the most part, the now two-time title holder did that.

After the loss, which was the second of his career, Ruiz revealed his partying ways affected his preparation.

“It was his night. I don’t think I prepared as good as I should have,” said Ruiz. “I gained too much weight but I don’t want to give no excuses.

“He won, he boxed me around but if we do the third, best believe I will come in the best shape of my life.”

On how the weight hindered him, Ruiz added: “It kind of affected me a lot. I thought I would come in stronger and better.

“I don’t think I prepared as good as I should have. The three months of partying affected me.

“But you know what, next time I am going to prepare better with my team. This time I tried to train myself at times to get prepared but no excuses.

“Anthony Joshua did a hell of a job. Thanks to everyone in Saudi Arabia who supported.

“I think I was chasing him too much instead of cutting off the ring. I just felt like I couldn’t throw my combinations. But who wants to see this third fight?”

There’s been a lukewarm reception to talk of trilogy battle, to say the least. Joshua has mandatory obligations that would scupper it anyway.







WILDER vs FURY II

Joshua is likely to face IBF number one Kubrat Pulev next before Oleksandr Usyk steps up for his mandated WBO shot.

The likes of Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury still seem a world away for Joshua, who’s new-found Klitschko persona could see him rule again for a few more years.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a huge rematch between the top two in the division, expected to take place on February 22nd of next year.

For Ruiz, it’s back to the drawing board with Al Haymon. Fights against the likes of Adam Kownacki, Luis Ortiz and Dominic Breazeale could get him back into contention.

