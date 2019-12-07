Ex-amateur star batters Anthony Joshua sparring partner in Saudi Arabia

WBN Staff

📷 Dave Thompson

Amateur star Mahammadrasul Majidov continued his early professional progress with a beatdown of an out-of-depth Anthony Joshua sparring partner Tom Little.

Majidov had far too much in his locker for AJ’s training camp member and was soundly taken out in round two.

Down once and in trouble, Little fought back until referee Steve Gray had seen enough.

As Little contemplates an eighth defeat from 18 bouts, the classy Majidov improves to 2-0.

Filip Hrgovic made a successful defense of his fringe WBC against former world title challenger Eric Molina.

Returning after nine months following one fight in two years, ex-Anthony Joshua opponent Molina seemed out of sorts.

Down early, Molina looked as though he wanted out as he consistently complained of punches to the back of the head.

Dropped in the second, ‘The Drummer Boy’ had actually hurt Hrgovic before taking an eight count.

Still complaining of rabbit blows, Molina went down again in the third and never made it back up as Ian John Lewis counted ten.

Hrgovic is now 10-0 as the Croatian plots a course to a world title opportunity in 2020.

EARLY RESULTS

Zuhayr Al Qahtani became Saudi Arabia’s first rated champion when picking up the newly-formed WBC Middle East lightweight strap.

Al Qahtani, 30, made it eight straight victories in the paid ranks. Omar Dusary lost his unbeaten record when dropping an 80-72, 78-74 and 77-75 unanimous decision.

The opening bout of the evening saw lightweight Majid Al Naqbi move to 4-0 in the pro ranks.

Al Naqbi stopped Ilia Beruashvili in the third round at the 23 year-old from Dubai maintained his perfect record.







RELATED