LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 – Results from Saudi Arabia

World Boxing News provides live results from Saudi Arabia for the main event heavyweight battle Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2.
Ruiz and Joshua collide in one of the most anticipated rematches of the year.
Results will appear here…
4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
MAJID AL NAQBI 9st 7lbs v ILIA BERUASHVILI 8st 12lbs
(UAE) (Georgia)
8 x 3 mins WBC Middle East Lightweight Title
ZUHAYR AL QAHTANI 9st 8lbs v OMAR DUSARY 9st 3lbs
(Saudi Arabia) (Kuwait)
8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
MAHAMMADRASUL MAJIDOV 16st 7lbs v TOM LITTLE 17st 13lbs
(Azerbaijan) (England)
12 x 3 mins WBC International Heavyweight Title
FILIP HRGOVIC 17st 3lbs v ERIC MOLINA 17st 10lbs
(Croatia) (USA)
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
DILLIAN WHYTE 19st 5lbs v MARIUSZ WACH 19st 4lbs
(England) (Poland)
12 x 3 mins WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator
ALEXANDER POVETKIN 16st 5lbs v MICHAEL HUNTER 16st 2lbs
(Russia) (USA)
12 x 3 mins WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO Heavyweight WORLD TITLES
ANDY RUIZ JR 20st 3lbs v ANTHONY JOSHUA 16st 13lbs
(Mexico) (England)
4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
HOPEY PRICE 8st 13lbs v SWEDI MOHAMED 8st 13lbs
(England) (Tanzania)
4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest
DIEGO PACHECO 11st 13lbs v SELEMANI SAIDI 11st 12lbs
(USA) (Tanzania)
Five heavyweight fights, topped by Ruiz vs. Joshua 2, will stream live exclusively on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event starting at approximately 4 p.m. ET.
