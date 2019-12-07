LIVE: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 – Results from Saudi Arabia

WBN Staff

World Boxing News provides live results from Saudi Arabia for the main event heavyweight battle Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2.

Ruiz and Joshua collide in one of the most anticipated rematches of the year.

Results will appear here…

REMAINING BOUTS:

TIMES: – 8 HOURS ET / -11 HOURS PT / – 3 HOURS UK

17:00 DOORS – 18:30 FIRST BELL

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

MAJID AL NAQBI 9st 7lbs v ILIA BERUASHVILI 8st 12lbs

(UAE) (Georgia)

19:00 WORLD FEED ON AIR

8 x 3 mins WBC Middle East Lightweight Title

ZUHAYR AL QAHTANI 9st 8lbs v OMAR DUSARY 9st 3lbs

(Saudi Arabia) (Kuwait)

20:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE AND DAZN

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

MAHAMMADRASUL MAJIDOV 16st 7lbs v TOM LITTLE 17st 13lbs

(Azerbaijan) (England)

12 x 3 mins WBC International Heavyweight Title

FILIP HRGOVIC 17st 3lbs v ERIC MOLINA 17st 10lbs

(Croatia) (USA)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

DILLIAN WHYTE 19st 5lbs v MARIUSZ WACH 19st 4lbs

(England) (Poland)

12 x 3 mins WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator

ALEXANDER POVETKIN 16st 5lbs v MICHAEL HUNTER 16st 2lbs

(Russia) (USA)

23:45 MAIN EVENT RING WALKS START

12 x 3 mins WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO Heavyweight WORLD TITLES

ANDY RUIZ JR 20st 3lbs v ANTHONY JOSHUA 16st 13lbs

(Mexico) (England)

FLOATS

4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

HOPEY PRICE 8st 13lbs v SWEDI MOHAMED 8st 13lbs

(England) (Tanzania)

4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

DIEGO PACHECO 11st 13lbs v SELEMANI SAIDI 11st 12lbs

(USA) (Tanzania)

