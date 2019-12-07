Cristiano Ronaldo, Sylvester Stallone disagree on Ruiz-Joshua 2 outcome

Ringside

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Sylvester Stallone couldn’t agree when asked for their predictions on the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch.

Ronaldo, currently starring for Juventus in Italy, is a DAZN ambassador and clearly wanted to stick with the home team.

Stallone, on the other hand, is all for the unfavored fighter after portraying Rocky Balboa for over forty years.

Giving their views, Ronaldo said: “I’ll be watching AJ vs. Ruiz 2 on DAZN. Good luck Joshua. I’m team AJ.”

In contrast, Stallone stated: “Nothing against Anthony Joshua because I think he is excellent. I have to go with the underdog. That’s my life.”

Other major stars, including Sugar Ray Leonard and Metta World Peace were asked their opinion on the ‘Clash on the Dunes’.

Here’s what they said:

Bernard Hopkins, Boxing Hall of Famer

Anthony Joshua, TKO/UD

“Joshua needs to win impressively to prove that the first fight was a fluke. I can see him getting a unanimous decision but that would almost feel like a loss. He needs to be impressive. To me, this fight feels like Lennox Lewis vs. Hasim Rahman 2. Anthony Joshua needs to channel his Lennox Lewis with a big, impressive win.”

Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing Hall of Famer

Undecided

“Ruiz gets the mental edge here as he has shocked the boxing world once. Joshua must show the world that it was nothing more than a fluke. This fight, I feel, is based on who controls what happens in this second fight and forgets about the first fight the best. This second fight actually reminds me of my second fight against Roberto Duran. No Mas! It must be outstanding and even possibly, bizarre!”

Mario Goetze, current soccer superstar

Anthony Joshua, Victory

“I think Anthony Joshua is going to win the rematch. He probably prepared himself very well to fight Ruiz again to seek revenge. It is definitely going to be a great and exciting fight, I can’t wait.”

Metta World Peace, former NBA player

Undecided

“Hmm, it’s difficult. First time, I gave Ruiz a 20% chance to win and with that 20% he actually won. This time, it’s really tough. I can’t pick because I love both boxers. Good luck to both Joshua and Ruiz, and good luck to DAZN but you’re not going to get me in trouble.”





