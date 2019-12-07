Scales, conspiracies, mind*****, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. and a hat

Phil Jay

A lot’s been said and written since the weigh-in, with opinions changing every second about what transpired on the scales between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

One, the pre-fight favorite, came in underweight. The second, a dominant victor last time out, scaled his highest in ten years.

The hysteria which followed is very real. But there are questions that need to be addressed.

Firstly, why did Andy Ruiz keep his phone in his pocket and wear all his clothes (plus a hat) to weigh-in?

Secondly, is the reaction garnered from the resulting weigh-in exactly what Ruiz and his team wanted?

And finally, does Joshua believe his own lower weight is now a mistake?

All this could be construed as either the biggest mind**** in history or a bad case of unprofessionalism.

What do you believe?

Is Andy Ruiz Jr. that naive to party for months knowing a rematch with AJ was on the cards?

Or is the Mexican-American a shrewd judge of character who knows Joshua is mentally vulnerable?

It all makes for an intriguing contest on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Opinion on social media changes by the minute. But one thing that’s for certain is EVERYBODY is talking about this fight.

Ruiz doesn’t look like a fighter almost 50 pounds heavier than his opponent, so there’s definite division as to what will happen after the first bell.







ODDS

The big winners here are the UK bookmakers.

Every man and his dog on British shores who was undecided before Friday will be racing to back their man. Money on Joshua has already seen odds a knockout revenge win squeeze considerably.

A fight which already held massive significance to both fighter’s careers has roundly be cranked up a notch in the last 24 hours.

So who’s your money on? What will happen in Diriyah?

We will all have to tune in to find out which way it goes.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and the people at Sky Sports Box Office must be lapping it up.

