Boxer who knocked out Anthony Joshua wins pro debut with early KO

Romanian heavyweight Mihai Nistor made a successful pro debut on Thursday night as former opponent Anthony Joshua prepares for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The pair met back in 2011 when Nistor shocked the Briton just prior to the 2012 Olympics. Joshua would eventually go on to win gold in his hometown.

Nistor has since enjoyed mixed results in the unpaid code until Golden Boy came with an offer on the back of his previous exploits.

Not only did Nistor defeat Joshua, but also compatriot Frazer Clarke of Team GB and Filip Hrgovic. The last of whom also features on this weekend’s Saudi Arabia bill.

Appearing on Golden Boy’s card at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, Nistor took out a hapless Chrisitan Mariscal in three rounds.

The win is set to be the beginning of a fast-tracked run to bigger things for the 29 year-old in 2020.

“It was my first time as a professional with all these people and on TV. I had to warm up for a bit. But then I was able to finish the fight,” said Nistor of his victory.

Golden Boy has clearly been pushing the Joshua angle for Nistor in an attempt to drum up support for their latest top division signing.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has been on the lookout for a big heavyweight star since losing his grip on Deontay Wilder.

The formation of Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions saw Wilder, and many others, sever ties with De La Hoya.







REMATCH

Nistor is probably not going to give De La Hoya the massive success he craves. Although should Joshua fall out of the title picture in the next couple of years, who knows if a rematch could happen in the pro ranks.

An expected return in January is being lined up for Nistor. The puncher needs to get a move on after eight years attempting to win medals.

During that time, Nistor suffered losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Tony Yoka and Croatian Hrgovic in their first meeting back in 2015.