Marco Huck vs Joe Joyce: European clash heads to Germany in Jan 2020

Phil Jay

📸 PBC

Former cruiserweight world champion Marco Huck and Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce have agreed terms on their mandated European heavyweight title clash.

WBN has been informed by Joyce’s manager Sam Jones that the Briton will travel to Huck’s home country of Germany in the New Year.

Joyce is undefeated as a professional since turning over on the back of success at Rio 2016. Working his way into contention for the blue strap, Joyce now gets his chance to conquer the continent.

Huck, a seasoned ex-world ruler, will be in the opposite corner when the two collide in Hannover on January 11.

Confirming the news, Jones exclusively told World Boxing News: “Joe Joyce will fight for the vacant European heavyweight title against Marco huck in Hannover on January 11th.

“It’s not the most ideal date, but this has been a long hard process. We’re finally there and Joe is looking forward to kicking off 2020 in style by beating the former cruiserweight world champion.

“People may say why Huck? – But that’s who the EBU has nominated. We originally wanted to challenge (Agit) Kabayel but he chose to vacate.

“At the end of the day, Joe can only beat who is put in front of him.”

‘The Juggernaut’ now seems on an inevitable collision course with Daniel Dubois, a fellow-Frank Warren fighter who is on a quest to win ‘all the belts’.

Should Joyce come through Huck, Dubois will no doubt be aiming to challenge his compatriot for the European crown.

Dubois already has the British, Commonwealth and alphabet ranking titles in his possession. Joyce would provide a stern test in the summer of 2020.







TARGETS

Jones believes Dubois is just one of many targets Joyce will consider after taking care of Huck.

“All being well, Joe comes through this,” he stated. “We won’t overlook a former champion like Marco Huck, but Joe wants all of them (the top heavyweight contenders).

“Whoever the fans want that’s who Joe wants. Whether that’s Luis Ortiz, Adam Kownacki, Oleksandr Usyk, Jarrell Miller, Tony Yoka (Olympic final opponent) or Dubois.

“Any of them can get it!”