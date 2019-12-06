Anthony Joshua fans will NOT LIKE Deontay Wilder’s rematch prediction

WBN Staff

📸 Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

WBC heavyweight champion and current number one in the division, Deontay Wilder has made his prediction for this weekend’s clash between stablemate Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

The pair collide against after Ruiz exposed Joshua in New York last June, something Wilder thinks will play a massive part in the second fight.

Wilder believes Joshua wanted no part of Ruiz in that initial clash. That the Briton may be struggling mentally as the Saudi Arabia contest nears.

“I’ve said it many times. I’ll say it again, I don’t think Joshua understands how he lost in that fight,” said Wilder. “He got knocked down four times. Then he quit. That is huge for me.

“On the outside looking in, to see how that fight occurred and everything that was going on, I think he’s going to be fighting his demons inside of that ring, not just Ruiz.

“I know he’s trying to cancel out a lot of things in his mind, especially, including me. (I’m) his biggest and ultimate rival.”

Continuing with his prediction for the outcome of the fight, Wilder added: “I think Ruiz has the momentum to go in and do it again.

“It definitely was a big confidence builder, and a booster for him, to win that first one. Especially after getting put on his ass and getting back up.

“Then to put Joshua down four times, that was a big confidence builder and booster. It changed his life.

“But coming out in the rematch can change his life forever. And for those reasons, I’m leaning towards Ruiz. But we know this is boxing and anything can happen.”

UNDISPUTED

Wilder recently blasted out Luis Ortiz in superb fashion at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Should Ruiz win, there’s a big possibility the pair could collide in 2020.

A Tyson Fury rematch is yet to be confirmed with just over two months to go until it’s due to go ahead. If that clash collapses, Wilder vs Ruiz may well be on the cards for all the marbles.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has always stated his goal was to have ‘one face, one name’ in the glamour division and Ruiz gives him the opportunity to do just that.

If Joshua wins, the division is likely to split in order to give Oleksandr Usyk his chance to become a heavyweight champion.

We wait and see.