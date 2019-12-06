Anthony Joshua: I came into boxing to take over, didn’t lose heart after loss

WBN Staff

📷 Dave Thompson

Anthony Joshua is ready to win back his position as unified champion ahead of the Briton’s defining night against Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 30 year-old’s world fell apart last June when he was dropped four times and stopped by Ruiz Jr. on his American debut.

Fast forward six months and Joshua has the chance to avenge the one and only blip on his record.

Following a rollercoaster six years as a pro, Joshua admits he didn’t get much time to consider his previous accomplishments.

““I’ve been boxing a while now, and when I came into boxing I didn’t really come to take part. I came to take over. I came with full force, fully committed,” said Joshua.

“The focus has already been there, but never had a chance to reflect. It was European Championships, Olympics Championships, British Title, World Championships.

“I’m not here to put on a show. I’m here to win. I’ve been around the block for a short space of time, so you have to understand I’m experienced and know what I’m doing.

“Through reflection in my own time, me and Andy are very different, but like everyone in this room we have time.

“I just have to use my time and as soon as I got back from New York I got that commitment back, got into shape, I didn’t lose any heart, didn’t lose any fire in my belly, started hitting the heavy bag, preparing for this day.

“I’m actually really looking forward to it. No fear in my heart, no fear in my eyes. I’m just looking forward to putting on a show, and I’m confident.”







CELEBRATE

Tunnel vision on the task at hand is keeping AJ from planning any formal victory celebration.

“I was asked if this will be a special moment and I said no because I know I belong there. It’s not special, I’ve been there, I know what I’m doing.

“When I regain those belts I will probably keep calm and stay focused. It’s not a time to celebrate, it’s time to keep that challenge, mindset and find the next target.

“So one by one I’m picking them off. I’ve been doing that since I started boxing and Ruiz is just my next target on my list.”

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.