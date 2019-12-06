Andy Ruiz Jr. trainer predicts ‘a different fight’ in Anthony Joshua rematch

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Manny Robles, the man who lead Andy Ruiz Jr. to become Mexico’s first ever heavyweight champion, has given his input on the rematch.

Ruiz dropped Anthony Joshua four times on his way to a crushing win back in June. This time around, Robles believes Joshua will bring something different.

“It’s been three months of preparation which is something we didn’t have for the last fight,” pointed out Robles. “I’m very pleased to say we had a great camp, perfect sparring partners, perfect time, perfect time to prepare to come up with a better game plan.

“Understand we have a very difficult task in front of us. We respect him, and we know he’s a great fighter. We’re going to be ready for the task.

“Andy has a had a great camp, and mentally and physically prepared for the challenge. We look forward to it. I hope no one walks away disappointed Saturday night.”

On being a different fight this time around, Robles added: “Absolutely it will be a different fight. We worked hard, we’re ready for the challenge.

“We’re taking this fight very seriously, we’ve been very tough on him, Andy knows it. He’s been focused, ready to go every day. We’re up to the challenge.”







INFO

The full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event.

Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs).

In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.

Fans in the United States can sign up for a full year of DAZN for the low price of $99.99 to catch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2. Also, a highly-anticipated 2020 boxing schedule.

Paying $20 for an action-packed December which also includes Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Dec. 20.