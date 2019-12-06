Andy Ruiz Jr. weighs 20 STONE in his hat, Dillian Whyte OUT OF SHAPE

WBN Staff

📸 Ian Walton

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua finally hit the scales in Saudi Arabia ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch with contrasting results.

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson told Ruiz it would be a mistake to go into the fight lighter than his previous bout and Mexico’s first heavyweight ruler must have listened.

Michael Buffer announced him weighing in at 283.7-pounds – 15-POUNDS heavier!

Ruiz did have a sombrero, jeans and t-shirt on. Plus his trainers!

Meanwhile, ‘AJ’ looked leaner on the scales, as expected. He came in at 237-pounds – his lightest ever for a world title fight.

A full 10-pounds lighter since his Madison Square Garden humbling.

Joshua looked a whole lot sleaker, his lowest since 2014.

There has been huge reaction on social media about Ruiz’s weight from fans.

The challenger @anthonyfjoshua was a lean 237lbs on the scale, 10 less than his 1st fight with @Andy_destroyer1. It’s the lightest Joshua has been since 2014. With him lighter, Ruiz 15 pounds heavier at 283, how is this going to go down. Some late drama to chew over. #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/AupnqHfI51 — BoxingSquared (@Boxing_Squared) December 6, 2019

Joshua looks much better at that weight, Ruiz daft putting a stone on for power in ma eyes, think he’ll look sluggish — Sean McEwan (@SeanMcEwan25) December 6, 2019

Joshua coming in 3 stone lighter than Ruiz, 100% going to go for a win on points and I don’t blame him — A. (@Alain_Harrison) December 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte also looked on the chunky side.

He weighed in at a career-heaviest 271.1lbs ahead of his bout against Mariusz Wach.

It’s the heaviest he’s been since turning over and by some 11-POUNDS.

The ‘Bodysnatcher’ who returns to action for the first time since being under investigation by UKAD, defeated Oscar Rivas at 259-pounds.

Whyte was called up late by Eddie Hearn. Possibly the only excuse you can give the Londoner for looking so out of shape.