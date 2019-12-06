06
Dec
2019

Andy Ruiz Jr. weighs 20 STONE in his hat, Dillian Whyte OUT OF SHAPE

WBN Staff 06/12/2019
Andy Ruiz Jr

📸 Ian Walton

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua finally hit the scales in Saudi Arabia ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch with contrasting results.

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson told Ruiz it would be a mistake to go into the fight lighter than his previous bout and Mexico’s first heavyweight ruler must have listened.

Michael Buffer announced him weighing in at 283.7-pounds – 15-POUNDS heavier!

Ruiz did have a sombrero, jeans and t-shirt on. Plus his trainers!

Meanwhile, ‘AJ’ looked leaner on the scales, as expected. He came in at 237-pounds – his lightest ever for a world title fight.

A full 10-pounds lighter since his Madison Square Garden humbling.

Joshua looked a whole lot sleaker, his lowest since 2014.

There has been huge reaction on social media about Ruiz’s weight from fans.

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte also looked on the chunky side.

He weighed in at a career-heaviest 271.1lbs ahead of his bout against Mariusz Wach.

It’s the heaviest he’s been since turning over and by some 11-POUNDS.

The ‘Bodysnatcher’ who returns to action for the first time since being under investigation by UKAD, defeated Oscar Rivas at 259-pounds.

Whyte was called up late by Eddie Hearn. Possibly the only excuse you can give the Londoner for looking so out of shape.

Your SEO optimized title