Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 weigh-in information for Friday

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Heavyweights Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua hit the scales at 4pm local time in Saudi Arabia on Friday for the anticipated weigh-in.

This translates to 8am ET, 5am PT and 1pm UK.

Ruiz Jr. and Joshua are both expected to be lighter than the original meeting on June 1st as the former defeated the latter convincingly.

Last summer, Ruiz weighed 268 pounds, whilst Joshua was 21 pounds less at 247.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out at the Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.

Fans are welcome to attend the ceremony which takes place just over 24 hours before the rematch.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and Sky boss Adam Smith cannot wait for the action to begin.

“What better way to kickstart the sport of boxing in this country than with the Heavyweight division. We have fights on this card which could be headlining arena’s in their own right,” said Hearn.

“We are thankful for our friends at DAZN. Just one year in, they have completely changed the face of boxing in America.

“Look at the names they have already brought to their wonderful platform: Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, Oleksandr Usyk, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, and the list goes on and on. It is a wonderful time to be involved with the DAZN business and there’s such a bright future ahead for them.”

Smith stated: “There has been some magical and memorable nights of boxing on Sky watching so many greats.

“We then embarked on the journey with Anthony Joshua since he won his gold medal in London and he has been such a great ambassador for the sport.

“What a fight we had back in June and now how we love a rematch. This will be the biggest night for us of the year. We will make sure this dazzles in a wonderful new arena.

INFO

The full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event.

Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs).

In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.

Fans in the United States can sign up for a full year of DAZN for the low price of $99.99 to catch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2. Also, a highly-anticipated 2020 boxing schedule.

Paying $20 for an action-packed December which also includes Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Dec. 20.