Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 Running Order for Saudi Arabia

The line-up and schedule has been set for Saturday night’s massive heavyweight battle between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in Diriyah.

Ruiz puts his world titles on the line against Joshua in a bid to score a repeat of his shock victory back in June.

The pair are expected to ring walk at 11:45pm local time.

In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs) in a 12-round affair.

The main card will also feature Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) in a 12-round scrap.

Mahammadrasul Majidov (1-0, 1KO) against Tom Little (10-7, 3 KOs) in a scheduled 8-round heavyweight bout.

RUNNING ORDER

TIMES: – 8 HOURS ET / -11 HOURS PT / – 3 HOURS UK

17:00 DOORS – 18:30 FIRST BELL

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

MAJID AL NAQBI 9st 7lbs v ILIA BERUASHVILI 8st 12lbs

(UAE) (Georgia)

19:00 WORLD FEED ON AIR

8 x 3 mins WBC Middle East Lightweight Title

ZUHAYR AL QAHTANI 9st 8lbs v OMAR DUSARY 9st 3lbs

(Saudi Arabia) (Kuwait)

20:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE AND DAZN

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

MAHAMMADRASUL MAJIDOV 16st 7lbs v TOM LITTLE 17st 13lbs

(Azerbaijan) (England)

12 x 3 mins WBC International Heavyweight Title

FILIP HRGOVIC 17st 3lbs v ERIC MOLINA 17st 10lbs

(Croatia) (USA)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

DILLIAN WHYTE 19st 5lbs v MARIUSZ WACH 19st 4lbs

(England) (Poland)

12 x 3 mins WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator

ALEXANDER POVETKIN 16st 5lbs v MICHAEL HUNTER 16st 2lbs

(Russia) (USA)

23:45 MAIN EVENT RING WALKS START

12 x 3 mins WBA, IBF, WBO & IBO Heavyweight WORLD TITLES

ANDY RUIZ JR 20st 3lbs v ANTHONY JOSHUA 16st 13lbs

(Mexico) (England)







FLOATS

4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

HOPEY PRICE 8st 13lbs v SWEDI MOHAMED 8st 13lbs

(England) (Tanzania)

4 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

DIEGO PACHECO 11st 13lbs v SELEMANI SAIDI 11st 12lbs

(USA) (Tanzania)

Five heavyweight fights, topped by Ruiz vs. Joshua 2, will stream live exclusively on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event starting at approximately 4 p.m. ET.

Fans in the United States can sign up for a full year of DAZN for the low price of $99.99 to catch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 and a highly-anticipated 2020 boxing schedule, or $20 for an action-packed December which also includes Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Dec. 20.