Steve Goodwin signs up twins Courtney and Lewis Frimpong

RINGSIDE

Steve Goodwin is delighted to announce the signing of boxing twins Courtney and Lewis Frimpong.

Both aged 29 and trained by Andy Gill at Evolve Gym in Amersham, Buckinghamshire the two popular brothers both won Southern Area titles and were silver medallists in the Haringey Box Cup.

They make history as the only current twins in British Boxing to be professional at the same time.

Trainer Andy Gill is one of the leading up and coming trainers in British Boxing with leading Cruiserweight prospect Jamie Smith under his charge and is very confident both brothers will be champions.

“Both Courtney and Lewis have what it takes to win many professional titles. There will be rivalry between them as to who can win the most belts but it is healthy.

“They have both beaten some of the very good current pros in their amateur careers and will do the same in the pro ranks. I cannot wait to get started with them.”

Manager Goodwin said “We are delighted to welcome the Frimpong Brothers to the Goodwin Boxing team and look forward to them both making their professional debuts in May 2020 at York Hall subject to British Boxing Board of Control application processes.”