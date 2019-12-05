Ruiz vs Joshua 2 Pay-Per-View on Talk Talk this Saturday night

RINGSIDE

On Saturday 7th December, TalkTalk TV customers can watch Anthony Joshua take on Andy Ruiz Jr for a second time this year, to reclaim the unified world heavyweight title – for just £24.95 on Sky Sports Box Office.

The pair will be going head to head in the new Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. Following one of the most shocking moments in heavyweight boxing history back in June, which saw underdog, Ruiz Jr, knock out titan heavyweight, Joshua, in the seventh round, the British champion will be fighting to reclaim his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

From 9:00p.m. GMT, TalkTalk TV customers can enjoy what is set to be one of the most momentous nights of boxing on channel 493 via Sky Sports Box Office.

Best of all, with TalkTalk TV you don’t need to be a Sky subscriber to watch all the action. You can catch every blow as it happens for a one-off cost of only £24.95.

Boxing fans will be able to relive the drama with repeats of the historic fight playing at 7:00am and 2:00pm on Sunday 8th December, whilst TalkTalk Plus TV customers can record the fight and re-watch the heavyweights battle it out until the early hours.

Preceding the Joshua v Ruiz Jr fight, on the undercard is Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter fighting for the WBA Heavyweight Title Eliminator, up-and-coming Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina at Heavyweight level and Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll for a Super-Featherweight clash.

TalkTalk TV provides a world of sports entertainment that doesn’t cost the earth, all available through one remote on a flexible monthly basis, making it even easier for customers to only pay for what they want to watch when they want to watch it.

As well as being able to lap up the ringside action on Box Nation, every TalkTalk TV home has access to all the live televised Premier League games and Champions League fixtures through TalkTalk’s Sky Sports Boost and access to BT Sport. Viewers are also able to watch international cricket, rugby, Formula One and golf majors.

Available for 30 days at a time with no ongoing commitment, TalkTalk TV’s Sky Sports Boost gives you access to eight Sky Sports channels, including Main Event, Premier League, Football, Cricket, Golf, F1, Action and Arena, versus BT who only offer one of these channels. As well as this fight, a selection of other Sky Sports Box Office Pay Per View events are available on TalkTalk TV.