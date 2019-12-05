Ring 8 Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday in New York

RINGSIDE

Limited tickets are still available for this Sunday afternoon’s 33rd annual Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony, 12:30-5:30 p.m. ET, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Headlining the event is Fighter of the Decade, Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Puerto Rico; undefeated heavyweight contender (Fighter of the Year) Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Poland; Legend Award winners three-time, three-division world champion Iran “The Blade” Barkley (43-19,1 27 KOs), of Bronx, and two-time, two-division world champion Junior “Poison” Jones (50-6, 28 KOs), of Brooklyn; and two-time world heavyweight champion “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon (55-13-1, 28 KOs), of Philadelphia, the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award winner.

Below is a complete list of this year’s award winners:

2019 RING 8 Award Winners

Fighter of the Decade: Amanda Serrano

Fighter of the Year: Adam Kownacki

Legends Award: Iran Barkley & Junior Jones,

Muhammad Ali Humanitarian: Tim Witherspoon

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Gerry Cooney & Randy Gordon

Long & Meritorious Service: Daryl Peoples

Uncrowned Champion: John Capobianco

Prospect of the Year: Left “2 Gunz” Gonzalez

Member of the Year: James Monteverde

NYS Official of the Year: Waleska Roldan

Trainer of the Year: Scott Lopeck

Manager of the Year: Keith Connolly

Community Service Award: Michael Corleone

Amateur of the Year: Nisa Rodriguez

Amateur Official of the Year: Michael “Biggie” O’Conner

Good Guy Award: Peter Frutkoff

The famous Jack Johnson Exhibit will be on display, Gerry Cooney will hold a book signing, and special guests will also be on hand.

Tickets are $125.00 and include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon.

There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. This event is expected to sell-out and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating. Donations of any denomination are welcome for those unable to attend the festivities.

All checks for tickets should be payable to Ring 8 (credit cards are acceptable) should be mailed to Ring 8, P.O. Box 89, Massapequa Park, NY 11762. For additional information about Ring 8 or its annual Holiday Events and Awards Ceremony, contact Ring 8 president Charlie Norkus (516.781.3065 or Bob Duffy (516.313.2304), or go online to www.Ring8ny.com.