Michael Hunter, Filip Hrgovic ready to shine on Ruiz vs Joshua 2

RINGSIDE

Michael Hunter is preparing for his biggest test yet as he goes toe-to-toe with former heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin in the Middle East.

While Russia’s Povetkin returned to winning ways against Hughie Fury, Hunter is undefeated since deciding to move up to heavyweight.

The ‘Bounty’, whose only loss came to Oleksandr Usyk at 200-lbs, defeated Sergey Kuzmin in his most recent outing at the Garden. Hunter knows a victory can push him into title contention.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for me, and I have got to prove myself once again,” said Hunter. “Whether you’re the underdog or the favourite it’s all the same because I feel like I am the best fighter out there!

“I look at this fight with Povetkin as my ‘gold medal’ fight. I was in the Olympics and so was he, he won the gold medal and I didn’t so this is basically my gold medal fight right here. I am always pushing for the KO!

“I thrive on making guys quit so I’m definitely going to push for it. I am a boxer first though and I’m certainly going to be boxing his shoes off! If I see any quit in him then I am going to take advantage of that.”

Heavy-hitting Filip Hrgovic is also set to feature on the undercard of Ruiz-Joshua against two-time world challenger Eric Molina.

The Croatian star, trained by Cuban coach Pedro Diaz, is anticipating the toughest fight of his career thus far and puts his undefeated record on the line. Hrgovic, who’ll be fighting in his SIXTH country in just 10 outings on December 7, is hoping to steal the limelight in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m very honoured to be a part of this great event,” said Hrgovic. “It is a big step up for me in terms of the level of opponent and the size of the event. The whole world will be watching so this is a big opportunity for me to showcase my skills. I would like to thank my team Team Sauerland, Zeljko Karajica and Eddie Hearn for making this possible.

“I’m expecting a hard fight. Eric Molina has fought two times for the World Title. He rocked Deontay Wilder in their fight and almost knocked him down. He is a very dangerous fighter with a lot of experience. This will be a big step up in competition and I am expecting the hardest fight of my career.”