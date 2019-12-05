Fight Night Live! set to surpass 9m views this weekend in double feature

RINGSIDE

With the nine-million views plateau definitively in range, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast canvasses “The Fighting City of Philadelphia” and “The Historic Fight Capital of Atlantic City” this weekend to deliver a FREE doubleheader live from the boxing-rich Philly-AC corridor.

The interactive series teams with Kings Promotions and Marvin Shuler Promotions on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to provide area prospects a global platform and give fight fans a front row seat to the action anywhere Facebook is available.

“We’re back in one of our favorite areas with two excellent cards featuring some of our favorite prospects,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re excited to feature the likes of Myke Fox, Kalvin Henderson, Frankie Trader and others during this doubleheader weekend. And you haven’t heard the last of us in 2019, with one more show to go next weekend as well!”

Friday’s eight-bout card, promoted by Marshall Kauffman and King’s Promotions, features world-rated Top 15 contender Mykal “The Professor” Fox (21-1, 5 KOs, No. 14 IBF and No. 15 WBA) of Forestville, Md., as he takes on Johnny Arellano (10-1, 9 KOs) of Conroe, Texas, in a ten-round contest.

The co-feature will pit undefeated super middleweight, Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson (12-0, 8 KOs) of Fayetteville, Ark., against Genc Pllana (7-1, 4 KOs) of Hagerstown, Md., in an eight-round matchup. In an eight-round special feature, WBA No. 10-ranked super bantamweight Marcus Bates (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, D.C., meets Francisco Pedroza (13-9-2, 7 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

Saturday’s spectacular at The Showboat – delivered by Marvin Shuler Promotions – features a 10-round main event headlined by Philadelphia lightweight Frankie Trader (13-2-1, 3 KOs). Antonio Dubose of Philly (11-2-1, 3 KOs) and undefeated battlers Luis Acosta of Houston, Texas (10-0, 9 KOs), Rasheen Brown (4-1, 1 KO), Benny Sinakin (5-0, 3 KOs), Alejandro Jimenez (5-0-1, 1 KO) buttress a big card, live from the AC boardwalk.

Now in its third season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 720 fighters and 19 promotions during 45 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.