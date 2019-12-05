Anthony Joshua looks UNRECOGNIZABLE, built for speed in latest snap

WBN Staff

Anthony Joshua is literally half the man he used to be as the former world heavyweight champion prepares to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in a significant rematch.

The 30 year-old takes center stage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night after cutting a leaner figure from punishing training sessions.

In contrast – and rewinding back just six months, Joshua looks unrecognizable to the champion who was preparing to defend his belts in New York.

Joshua has certainly cut down on muscle-mass and it will be interesting to see what the scales say on Friday.

The British star has cut a mild-mannered figure during the build-up. Joshua had opted for the nicely approach to challenging Ruiz.

At 30 years old, Joshua is relishing the opportunity to become a two-time top division ruler.

“It’s interesting to be on this side of the table, as you said in my 16th fight, I challenged for the world title, challenged for the title again with Klitschko, then Parker, and now I’m challenging again, so this is my fourth title challenge in a short space of time,” said Joshua.

“I’m used to being in this position, and even when you’re champion, I think Andy being a respected heavyweight he knows you have to have the challenge and mindset.

“All these quotes that these fighters come up with is reality, challenger mindset. I’ve said that previously when I had the belts around my waist.

“Now I’m speaking this into existence, this is my challenge and mindset. So I’m going back to my 16th fight, focused and determined on the goal.”







SKY SPORTS

Sky Sports Head of Boxing Adam Smith is looking forward to commentary duties for the Pay-Per-View.

“It has been a fantastic few months of boxing and it all culminates here on Saturday. This has been months in the making and I was blown away by the arena.

“This is a brilliant Heavyweight-dominated card and a really fantastic night of action in store.”

