RATED: The TOP FIVE victories of Anthony Joshua

WBN Staff

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Anthony Joshua heads into the biggest night of his life this weekend needing a victory to potentially save his world title career.

‘AJ’ has to gain revenge over Andy Ruiz Jr. in order to stave off a possible freeze-out of the titles to promoter Al Haymon.

Ruiz holds four versions of the top division crown. Deontay Wilder holds the WBC version. Both are signed to Premier Boxing Champions.

Ahead of Joshua’s defining night, WBN has decided to rate the 2012 Olympic gold medalist’s top wins so far.

Since turning pro in 2013 under Eddie Hearn, Joshua has fought 23 times. As we all know, winning all until Ruiz.

With some debate over the quality of the opponent’s faced, WBN is basing the rankings solely on the manner of performance.







5/ WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO

You might think holding the Klitschko win in fifth place would be too low down the list. The truth is, Klitschko was a defeated and inactive ex-champion heading into the fight.

Despite this fact, Joshua struggled badly at points in the fight and was very close to being stopped in the sixth. Rallying, Joshua got the late win against a faded Klitschko who left everything in the ring when losing to Tyson Fury eighteen months earlier. RATING 6/10.

4/ CARLOS TAKAM

A late replacement for Kubrat Pulev, Takam was a dangerous and hungry fighter heading into the clash. Joshua used his strengths to get the job done in the tenth. 7/10.

3/ JOSEPH PARKER

Joshua had stopped every opponent up to this point in March 2018 and was heavily backed to do the same to Parker. Showing the New Zealander far too much respect, Joshua was taken the distance. Being at home meant Joshua was always a winner on points. 7/10.

2/ DILLIAN WHYTE

The pair were just ahead of domestic level when they surprisingly decided to fight each other. At the time, Whyte was simply fighting for relevance. Shrewdly, Hearn knew putting Whyte in with Joshua so early would give him Pay-Per-View options further down the line. This turned out to be the case.

Whyte initially wobbled Joshua before succumbing to the raw power. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ had pegged the first hole in what was made out to be an impenetrable defence held by his rival. 8/10.

1/ ALEXANDER POVETKIN

Povetkin, although another ex-star who was already past his best, was a live challenger and dangerous opponent. In the end, Povetkin was beaten by sheer brute strength and size.

Like his Klitschko chances before that night at Wembley, Povetkin was a few inches in height away from being able to compete fully with his opponent. 8/10.