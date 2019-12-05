Do bookmakers have it wrong on Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2?

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

Bookmakers in the UK released eye-popping odds on Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua earlier this year despite what was a convincing win in the first fight.

A massive 15/1 against underdog on June 1st, Ruiz dropped an out-of-sorts Joshua four times on the way to a famous victory in New York.

Despite several betting tips predicting Ruiz now held the upper hand for the rematch, Joshua remains a strong favorite for revenge.

Fraction offerers now face massive losses on Saturday night should Ruiz repeat his feat of Madison Square Garden.

Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight champion is +175 just to inflict a second defeat on AJ. +240 to score the KO.

It all makes for startling reading that a fighter who won so convincingly initially could be largely disregarded for a return bout.

During fight week formalities, Ruiz has warned Joshua that he could beat him even earlier this time around. The 30 year-old holds huge ambitions of keeping his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts.

Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia hosts the pair this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Ruiz Jr has explained that his sparring partners were being ‘slick’ in anticipation of Joshua trying to be elusive. ‘The Destroyer’ bids to make full use of his camp during the fight.







UNDISPUTED

Formalities are almost complete, with Joshua looking to play the good guy this time around. Talking to Ruiz during head-to-heads and being very polite to his team has replaced the meaner demeanor Joshua displayed last summer.

Clearly irked by Jarrell Miller being dropped due to drug test fails, there are many who believe this affected Joshua psychologically.

Now, Joshua is under enormous pressure to regain his position as the main title holder. A loss is incomprehensible for the Briton.

Al Haymon, who only snapped Ruiz up at the end of 2018, would hold all the divisional marbles if his man triumphs. This would see Joshua and his handler Eddie Hearn frozen out of the championship picture.

WBC ruler Deontay Wilder would then be in line for an undisputed unification in 2020.