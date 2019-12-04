Mykquan Williams plans for breakout year in 2020

RINGSIDE

📷Ed Diller

If everything goes according to plans, 2020 will be a breakout year for unbeaten prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (15-0-1, 7 KOs), the World Boxing Council (WBC) United States super lightweight champion.

Williams, fighting out of East Hartford, CT, is arguably one of the most gifted 21-and-under fighters in the world, and he won’t turn 22 until April 6.

In 2019, he won two of three rights with a questionable draw in his last fight in October against Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-3, 6 KOs), in the “Broadway Boxing” main event held at Generoso Pope Athletic Complex on the campus of St. Francis College in Brooklyn.

The highlight of 2019 was capturing his title belt last May with a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Ricky Edwards (12-2) at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Overall, Williams was happy with 2019 performances, although he only fought three times as opposed to four the previous two years, and failed to register a knockout.

“I kept my belt (he retained it vs. Wiggins),” Williams spoke about 2019. “I probably would have fought four times again, if the dates were spread out a little more having my first fight in February and last in November. Quality is more important than the number of fights.

“I always look at knockouts as a bonus, if it comes, good. Not everybody goes down. I’m happy winning and looking good. I do know that my opponents felt my power and were stunned in all of my fights this year.”

Williams’ head trainer, Paul Cichon, believes his rising star is on schedule. “He’s only 21 and still has a lot to learn,” he explained. He’s right on schedule. The more experience, obviously, the better he gets. His last fight opened some eyes. He’s normally a slow starter, but now he knows that he has to start quicker. The number of fights he has is , in part, determined by who he fight and how far it goes. It could be a 10-rounder, or he could stop his opponent in three, four rounds. His last was 10 a tough, good fight.”

Williams and Cichon are looking forward to making a splash in 2020. “This coming year is going to be big for me,” Williams commented. “I’m going to be stepping up against opponents in terms of quality. I’d like to get more television exposure, too. But I’m happy with the way my career is going with 16 fights in four years.



“A lot of people forget I’m 21; they think I’m 22-23. I have no regret turning pro (rather than staying in the amateurs to try and make the USA Olympic Boxing Team) because I’ve been around for four years. Everything is going on schedule with 16 fights in three-plus years. I’d like at least three fights in 2020, one against a rated fighter, and a fight for another title by my last fight of 2020.”

Williams manager, Jackie Kallen, wouldn’t be happier with the way Williams has progressed this year and she’s looking forward to more in 2020.

“Everything is going right on schedule,” she remarked. “Mykquan has a solid team behind him and this coming year should be a stellar one. He has grown with each fight and has learned something new from each opponent. This has prepared for him for whatever lies ahead in 2020. He remains involved in his community and finds ways to give back whenever possible. He is a positive role model and a well-rounded fighter. I could not be prouder.”