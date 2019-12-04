Michael Hunter predicting fiery encounter with Alexander Povetkin

Ringside

📸 Mark Robinson

Michael Hunter has discussed his clash with former world title challenger Alexander Povetkin in the run-up to their Saudi Arabia clash.

The ex-cruiserweight, now making waves in the top division, is aiming to steal the show against the controversial Russian this Saturday.

A win for Hunter could put him closer to a world title show.

Here’s what ‘The Bounty’ had to say:

On fighting in Saudi Arabia: “This has been a beautiful experience. This is definitely the biggest fight to happen out here in Saudi Arabia. Being the co-feature, I get to be part of making this event as special as possible.”

On his preparation this week: “I meditate and eat my vegetables. I’m a fighter. I’ve been at this a long time so I know how to stay cool, calm and collected.”

On his prediction for Saturday: “It’s going to be fireworks on Saturday night on DAZN. I am looking to steal the show. I’ll always try to compete with the other people on the card.

“I look at everyone on the card before I fight to do my homework and research. I will bring my best. As the co-feature it is my job to deliver an exciting performance.”







RUIZ vs JOSHUA 2

The full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event.

Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs). Followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs).

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.

Sky Sports Box Office take up broadcast rights in the UK.