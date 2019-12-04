EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s going to be VERY difficult for Anthony Joshua’, says DAZN analyst Sergio Mora

WBN Staff

It’s officially fight week as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua prepare to commence battle this forthcoming weekend.

Much has been made of ‘AJ’s’ body transformation as he appears much slimmer ahead of his quest to become a two-time champion in the Middle East.

While the event will be exclusive to Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. DAZN have acquired the rights across the Atlantic.

Sergio Mora, a regular face on the North American streaming service. He sits alongside Sugar Ray Leonard and Chris Mannix and will be covering the bout.

The ‘Latin Snake’ believes it could be another rough night for the Brit.

“I’ll be calling that fight so I have to stay neutral. But it’s going to be very difficult for Joshua to beat a very motivated in-shape Ruiz,” the former WBC champion exclusively told World Boxing News.

“If he took that fight in only a few weeks’ notice and shocked the world, he’s now getting a full camp to prepare fully. To get mentally prepared. He’s already had a taste of the lifestyle of being a champion and the travelling, the money and the attention.”

The first winner of NBC’s Contender series defeated Vernon Forrest via majority decision to win the WBC light middleweight title in 2008 only for it to swap hands in the rematch.

BUSTER

In the heavyweight division from previous years, Douglas Buster and Hasim Rahman are also prime examples of fighters who’ve relinquished world titles in their first defense.

Mora, however, doesn’t believe his famous win over Joshua will have an impact on his performance come December 7 like it did with the likes of Buster, Rahman and himself.

“That could be a double-edged sword. I’m a perfect example of that. I won. Then I lost my title straight away because I lived the championship lifestyle. I didn’t have enough time to prepare.

“Andy Ruiz is getting enough time to prepare. It’s going to be very difficult for Joshua. I’ll tell you right now,” he concluded.

Despite the loss Joshua remains the favorite to gain revenge with UK bookmakers.