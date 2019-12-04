Daniel Dubois bids for world heavyweight title shot by end of 2020

WBN Staff

📸 Frank Warren

Boxing’s most exciting heavyweight prospect returns to action as Daniel Dubois goes in search of his ninth title in two years.

The 22-year-old, who most recently destroyed Ebenezer Tetteh in the opening round to claim the Commonwealth and WBO International belts, returns to action on December 21st to face Kyotaro Fujimoto of Japan.

Their showdown will have the WBO International and vacant WBC Silver title on the line, a championship formerly held by Dillian Whyte. Dubois, though, is disappointed about not being to defend the Lonsdale belt he picked up earlier this year.

“I wanted to defend my British Title. No one would step up to fight me,” he pointed out. “I want to be fighting world champions within the next twelve months.

“When the opportunity to fight for the WBC Silver Title was made available, a belt that Dillian Whyte held until his last fight, I jumped at it.

“I’ll also be defending my WBO International title I won in my last fight” added Dubois on his latest assignment.

On opponent Kyotaro Fujimoto, Dubois stated: “Fujimoto has a good rating. He is a great stepping stone on my path to the top.

“Fujimoto will have his own ambitions. I know he was rumoured before to be considered for a fight with Anthony Joshua. But I will be knocking that ambition out of him on December 21st when I knock him out.”







AMBITION

‘Triple D’ can climb the rankings with victory over his Japanese opponent, who is currently riding on a 15-fight winning streak.

Dubois is ranked No.6 by the WBO and is in the top 15 of the WBC and IBF and can gatecrash the WBA with victory over top.15 rated Fujimoto.

The Greenwich fighter is hoping to secure a world title fight next year. But should there be any trouble in securing that ambition, then Dubois can bet his bottom dollar Frank Warren will set up a domestic dust-up with another unbeaten Brit in the ‘Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce.