Callum Smith now WBC mandatory challenger to David Benavidez

WBN Staff

📸 Dave Thompson

Callum Smith has been made mandatory challenger for the WBC super middleweight title following the Liverpool man’s controversial win over countryman John Ryder.

‘Mundo’ was seemingly out-pointed by Ryder in his last outing, but eventually got a unanimous decision in his hometown.

Smith is now closer than ever to fighting for the full WBC strap after previously holding the little-regarded ‘Diamond’ version.

The World Boxing Super Series winner could now pursue a huge unification with the Mexican for his beloved Anfield in 2020.

Confirming the news in their recent December report, the WBC also updated regarding the situation at 160 pounds.

WHAT WAS ORDERED/LINED UP

Super middleweight: Champion David Benavidez (U.S.A.)

Firstly, Benavidez will make his mandatory defense next against No. 1 ranked Avni Yildirim of Turkey.

WBC Diamond champion Callum Smith of Great Britain is also the WBA champion, and is scheduled to defend the WBA title against John Ryder of Great Britain on November 23.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman made a provisional request that the winner of Benavidez vs. Yildirim be allowed one voluntary defense and then confirm Smith as mandatory challenger once the matter is cleared with the WBA and Callum Smith.

WHAT HAPPENED (After Convention facts)

*WBA has confirmed that they will respect the WBC ruling and will collaborate in reciprocity.

*Callum Smith defended his title on November 23 and is now confirmed as mandatory to the WBC title as per the conditions described above.







MIDDLEWEIGHT

WHAT WAS ORDERED/LINED UP

Middleweight : Franchise Champion Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) – World Champion Jermall Charlo (U.S.A)

Alvarez is scheduled to fight light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev on November 2.

Charlo is scheduled to make a voluntary title defense against No. 5 ranked Dennis Hogan of Ireland/Australia on December 7.

There is a pending administrative situation with Danny Jacobs. The WBC will wait for two weeks after the December fight to address the mandatory situation with Matchroom Boxing.

WHAT HAPPENED

*Alvarez knocked out Kovalev in 10 rds.

Canelo is not expected to be ordered to face Charlo due to his status as Franchise champion. The Mexican can basically decide his own fate.