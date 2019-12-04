Andy Ruiz Jr. keeps tactical cards close to his chest ahead of AJ rematch

Ringside

📸 Mark Robinson

Andy Ruiz Jr. was not giving too much away as the unified heavyweight ruler went through the motions of a media workout in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated rematch this Saturday on DAZN, all fighters from the stacked card worked out in front a lively crowd in Riyadh.

In June, Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) spoiled the U.S. debut of then-undefeated kingpin Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs), leaving New York as the unified IBF, WBA and WBO world champion.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

Fans can watch the Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua workouts now on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

The full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event. Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs). In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

“It’s not going to be first or my last timing fighting here. They will see a lot more of Andy Ruiz here in Saudi Arabia,” said the champion. “I didn’t want show off too much on what we’re working on. I wanted to give a little mix there.

“We’ve been training really hard, working on different stuff. So the speed, the pressure, the angles, everything we’ve been working on, hopefully Dec. 7 we will get that victory.”







LONG WAY

On what’s different for the rematch, Ruiz added: “The same thing, training, making some adjustments, but we got all the tools, all the same things. So we’re focused mentally and ready for Dec. 7.

“I’m really proud. I’ve been working really hard my entire life to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world. I came a long way.

“I’ve been through a lot of obstacles in my life. I just thank God, and I’m really excited to be here.

“Everybody please tune-in Dec. 7 this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Get your app. Check out the channel on DAZN. Let’s do it baby, we’re going make history again!”