VADA Testing in place for Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in Diriyah

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) has confirmed testing is in place for the heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz and Joshua battle it out for four versions of the top division crown in Diriyah on Saturday.

VADA has a presence in the country to test before, after and to surprise both fighters at random.

The period commenced from September 1 and continues right up until the dressing room after this weekend’s blockbuster battle.

Ring walks for Ruiz vs Joshua 2 have also been outlined and will center around the UK time of 20:45. Due to Saudi Arabia being three hours ahead, Ruiz and Joshua will be expected to start trading blows at midnight local time.

An undercard packed with heavyweight action accompanies the UK PPV.

About Diriyah Season

Diriyah Season is an unmissable set of international sports and entertainment events. It happens at the historic city of Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sports fanatics, entertainment seekers, foodies and shoppers, are invited to a month of energy, excitement, elegance. Memorable moments are afoot as the world comes to Diriyah!

Watch the world’s top sporting events:

· A Historic Clash, known to the world as ‘Clash On The Dunes’. Andy Ruiz Jr defends his title against Anthony Joshua for the World Heavyweight Championship

· A Battle for Glory as 8 of the world’s top Tennis stars compete for the ‘Diriyah Tennis Cup’

· Diriyah Equestrian Festival on December 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th and 21st. Contestants from all over the world will be one with their horses to qualify for TOKYO 2020

Tourist Visa Entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has changed for tourists visiting the country. The process is a simple online application.

Available to complete online, visitors can follow four easy steps which take just a few minutes to complete.

Step One : visit visa.visitsaudi.com

: visit visa.visitsaudi.com Then, Step Two : Fill the application

: Fill the application Step Three : Pay the Visa fee

: Pay the Visa fee Step Four: Get your online Visa

Applications are often processed within a 48 hour period. Residents from 49 approved countries worldwide having their visas available through the fast track system.







