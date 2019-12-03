Terence Crawford taking Egidijus Kavaliauskas threat very seriously

Ringside

📷 Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford is under no illusions he faces a tough task when Egidijus Kavaliauskas steps up to the plate on December 14.

‘Bud’ puts his WBO welterweight title on the line against the undefeated challenger, eight months on from stopping Amir Khan.

Heading back to Madison Square Garden in New York, Crawford knows massive future fights are on the line.

Hoping to seal bouts against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence in 2020, Crawford will not underestimate ‘The Mean Machine’.

“Egidijus Kavaliauskas is a two-time Olympian and I can’t take him lightly,” Crawford said. “He’s got everything to gain and nothing to lose and that makes him dangerous.

“I never overlook any opponent, and this will be no exception. I’ll be ready for anything and everything he brings on December 14 when I return to my second home, Madison Square Garden, and live on ESPN.”

Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs), the pride of Omaha, Nebraska, has been impeccable since turning professional. He has won world titles in three weight classes, unifying all four major world titles at super lightweight.

He is 13-0 with 10 knockouts in world title bouts. Crawford has knocked out his last six opponents, including Olympic gold medalist Felix Diaz, bitter rival Jose Benavidez Jr. and Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff “The Hornet” Horn.







KHAN

In his last bout, April 20 at Madison Square Garden, Crawford neutralized former unified super lightweight world champion Amir “King” Khan en route to a sixth-round TKO. Khan could not continue following a low blow.

Kavaliauskas (21-0-1, 17 KOs) will be the fourth undefeated fighter Crawford has faced in his last five bouts.

Promoter Bob Arum recently revealed Spence was close to agreeing a Crawford fight before being sidelined by a car accident.

