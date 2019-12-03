Officials set for Jeyvier Cintrón vs Kazuto Ioka clash on Dec 31 in Tokyo

RINGSIDE

Neutral officials will work in the fight between the #1 WBO ranked at 115 pounds, the Puerto Rican Jeyvier Cintrón, and the WBO monarch in that weight, the Japanese Kazuto Ioka, which will be held on December 31 at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

“The officials for the Jeyvier (Cintron) title fight will be neutral. They will be from the United States, Australia and Panama,” said Peter Rivera, vice president of PR Best Boxing Promotions, the company that runs the Puerto Rican career alongside his promoter Top Rank.

The referee of the brawl will be the experienced Tony Weeks, from Las Vegas, United States. Meanwhile, the American judge is Wes Melton, in addition the Australian Phil Austin and the Panamanian Julio César Alvarado will work the bout. The WBO supervisor for this fight will be Filipino Leon Panoncillo Jr.

The two-time Olympian Cintron (11-0, 5 kos 1 ND), WBO International and Latino monarch at 115 pounds, won the right to challenge Ioka by defeating Japan’s Koki Eto by unanimous decision in August in an elimination fight. In May, Cintron and Eto had face themselves and the bout ended in “No Decision” when was stopped in round one after the Puerto Rican went to the canvas product of a Japanese headbutt.

Ioka (24-2, 14 kos) comes from a 10-round TKO victory over Filipino Aston Palicte in June to win the vacant WBO belt at 115 pounds. The oriental was also world champion at 105, 108 and 112 pounds.