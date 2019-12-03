Lennox Lewis space invader gets too close, sees picture attempt swerved

WBN Staff

Lennox Lewis always has time for anyone when approached for photographs as the former undisputed heavyweight champion once again proved at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Attending the Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz rematch in his role as an analyst for PBC on FOX, Lewis was happily mingling with fans all weekend.

Even WBN got in on the action when bumping into ‘The Pugilist Specialist’ after picking up accreditation for the fight in the Arena lobby.

But there are ways of doing things…

One fan proved how not to take a picture with anyone. The bumbling space invader put his fist a little too close to the chin of Lewis.

Video captured by Elie Seckbach inside the ground floor of the MGM Grand Garden showed Lewis taking it all in his stride.

In the famous ilk of when Mike Tyson elbowed a drunk fan who invaded his space in May 2015, Lewis reacted by moving away with a subtle shove.

The consummate professional, Lewis then walked straight into an interview discussing Wilder’s awesome knockout.

The fan was clearly a little worse for wear and upset he didn’t get his snap with the champ, who was looking dapper in a special suit designed for the evening.

Tyson’s incident happened at the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight taking place at the same venue. The fight remains the most lucrative of all time.

Rumors are rife the pair will do it again in 2020 after Mayweather confirmed plans to end his retirement once again.

