Hosea Burton outlines world title ambitions after Golden Contract entry

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

Former British light-heavyweight king Hosea Burton is fully revved up for next weekend’s #GoldenContract quarter-finals.

‘The Hammer’ (24-1, 11 KOs) takes his place in the eight-man tournament that kicks off at the Brentwood Centre on December 14 – broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

As he gears up for his second fight of the year, Burton is ready to unleash the frustration of being avoided by the big names.

Burton said: “Winning this tournament would put my career back to where it should have been three years ago, so this is a must-win tournament.

“This will put me where I need to be. I’ve been ducked and avoided for three years now and this will be big for me.

“It’s exciting now the line-up is complete and I just can’t wait for it all to happen. It’s not an easy tournament because there are a few dangerous names in there, but I’m more than capable of winning it.

“At the end of this tournament, there’s a huge contract. What lies beyond this tournament for me will be big nights and world title fights either here or in America.

“That’s what I want out of this and that’s what’s going to happen.”



The all-important #GoldenContract draw takes place next Wednesday, December 10 and also includes Liam Conroy, Steven Ward, Bob Ajisafe, Tommy Philbin, Serge Michel, Andre Sterling and Ricards Bolotniks.