Filip Hrgovic continues world title hunt in Saudi Arabia this weekend

📷Ed Mulholland

Legendary Cuban coach Pedro Diaz says fast rising heavyweight star Filip Hrgović (9-0, 7 KOs) is focused on the World Title as he prepares to defend his WBC International strap against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) on December 7th at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

The Croatian boxing sensation has been in Miami preparing under the tutelage of Diaz for the fifth time in his professional career, and is looking to make a statement on the biggest stage as he fights on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s hotly anticipated rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr for the status of Unified Heavyweight World Champion.

Ahead of his tenth professional fight, Diaz says Hrgović has had the perfect training camp and is promising fans a glimpse of the future success they will share together.

“Filip is one of the most serious and focused champions I have ever worked with. He enjoys training and is totally focused,” said Diaz.

“Training camp is going fantastic! Spirits are high and everyone’s goals are perfectly aligned, we are definitely on the hunt.

“Filip has developed into a greater technical, physical and mental fighter and with this being our fifth fight together I believe our chemistry has really grown into something that everyone will see on December 7th in the ‘Clash on the Dunes’.

“Everything happens when the time is right, for Filip and our team our focus is the World Title. Training is based on that goal.”

Hrgovic-Molina features on the undercard of the unified World Heavyweight Championship fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua which tops a stacked event at the Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia.

Also on the card are heavyweight clashes between Alexander Povetkin and Michael Hunter, Dillian Whyte against Mariusz Wach, Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little and more. All the action will be available to watch on DAZN in the US and other territories, RTL in Croatia and Sky Sports in the UK.