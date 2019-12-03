EXCLUSIVE: ‘He’ll make millions!’ – Eddie Hearn urged to sign ‘best bar none right now’ in Riddick Bowe

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin / Mark Robinson

Riddick Bowe is currently seeking out a promoter for a comeback at 52 years of age, with the former undisputed heavyweight champion eyeing a run with Eddie Hearn.

In a previous exclusive with WBN, Bowe’s manager Eli Karabell had claimed Hearn had shown some interest in backing Bowe’s return to the ring.

Old foe Evander Holyfield also told WBN he wanted to face Bowe for a fourth time at exhibition level. This was dismissed by Karabell, who assured WBN Bowe was only interested in a full twelve rounder with Holyfield.

Plus many more fights after that.

Going into more detail about what Bowe has to offer despite his far advanced years, Karabell is clearly putting ‘Big Daddy’ in the shop window.

“I believe Mr. Bowe is the best fighter in the heavyweight division right now bar none,” Karabell exclusively told World Boxing News. Nobody in the heavyweight division could beat him.

“I want to see anyone call me and challenge Mr Bowe to a fight. I mean current heavyweights, nobody right now could win,” he added, before outlining Bowe still possesses considerable talents.

“There’s no better fighter in the heavyweight division right now whose an inside fighter than Mr Bowe. He’s a big guy who can fight on the inside which is amazing.

“What I love about Bowe is he’s the nicest person in boxing. It’s an absolute privilege to work with him.

“This is going to be a great positive story for people to see Bowe back out there because of all the drama out there and negative news. It’s just great for boxing, the industry, great for making money for everybody and the kids who want to see him fight as people love watching Bowe.

“Sure he’s tough, but he’s a nice person and it’s a positive story.”







OPPORTUNITY

Urging Hearn to get in contact, Karabell and Bowe both had glowing words to say about the Essex man.

“Eddie Hearn will make millions of dollars because this is the biggest and best business opportunity for boxing which has been around for a long time.

“It’d be crazy for any promoter not to jump on it and take it,” pointed out Karabell.

Bowe himself stated: “I’m about to make a comeback, who wants to give me a couple of rounds? – I’m interested in fighting Holyfield 100%.

Furthermore, on Hearn, the veteran concluded: “He’s a great promoter (Eddie). I’ve seen him on TV and I think we’d get along pretty good.”